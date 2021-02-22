Shedd Aquarium Free Days Start Monday For Illinois Residents

Starting Monday, Illinois residents will have the chance to visit Chicago's Shedd Aquarium without paying a penny.

Visitors will receive free admission from Feb. 22-26 by presenting a valid Illinois ID, according to a news release. However, because of strict capacity limits and COVID-19 precautionary measures, patrons must secure tickets either online or by phone.

Furthermore, additional safety protocols will be in place, including a mask requirement, timed entry tickets, hand sanitizer stations and one-directional pathways.

Spectators will have the chance to see one of the aquarium's newest arrivals, "Pacific," a 5-month-old white-sided dolphin calf, and get a glimpse of a brand-new cuttlefish habitat in the Abbott Oceanarium.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

For those who aren't ready to head back just yet, plenty of engaging opportunities are available online. For instance, families can experience a live virtual one-on-one chat with the Shedd's penguins or take part in a virtual sleepover focused on tropical animal adaptations this spring.

Tickets can be acquired by visiting the Shedd's website or by calling 312-939-2438. A $3 transaction fee applies to free day tickets reserved online.