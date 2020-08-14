Shedd Aquarium Extends Weekend Hours to Visitors, Reopens 4-D Film Experience

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium will begin offering extended hours on Saturdays and Sundays starting Saturday, Aug. 15.

The city aquarium said it will be open until 6 p.m. on weekends and Labor Day, Sept. 7. Officials said the new operating hours should allow guests more time slots to buy tickets.

"This timed entry, paired with a limited building capacity, allow guests to safely space out and explore the 276,000 square feet of public space with family and close friends," the Shedd said in a statement.

Guests must continue to purchase tickets online or by calling the aquarium prior to visiting.

As the Shedd moves through its phased reopening, the aquarium announced it will now welcome back 4-D film experiences, which is a $4.95 ticket upgrade per guest and $2.95 for members.

After being open for nearly a month, the aquarium announced it installed a new hearing loop at the membership desk and ticketing counter for better interactions between staff and guests with hearing aids.

The Shedd opened back up to the public July 3 after temporarily closing for months due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of its preliminary reopening plan the Shedd had new, separate entrance and exit points, timed admission, social distancing requirements, circulation paths to encourage single-directional flow and will face covering requirements for anyone over 2 years old.