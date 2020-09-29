Shedd Aquarium Brings Back Free Days for Illinois Residents This October

Despite four months of closure, Chicago's Shedd Aquarium will bring back free days this October.

Throughout the month, Illinois residents will have twelve opportunities to visit the Shedd free of charge, according to a release Tuesday.

The Shedd said the October "Illinois Resident Free Days" will look different than prior years with new health and safety measures amid the coronavirus. These measures include a limited building capacity, timed-ticketing, one-way paths, mandatory face coverings and frequently placed hand sanitizes, a release read.

This year, guests are required to make a reservation through the Shedd's website or phone at (312) 939-2438, as no walk-ups will be granted access. The Shedd said visitors wishing to buy a ticket must provide proof of residency.

Free admission days at the Shedd begin Oct. 5 and will continue every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout October.