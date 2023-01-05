Shedd Aquarium Announces Illinois Free Days for January and February

Looking to get into the Shedd Aquarium for free? There will be multiple opportunities this month -- and even next month.

The Shedd Aquarium announced its Illinois Resident Free Days are returning in January and February of 2023. The days are listed as follows:

Jan. 12 and 13 from 9am - 5pm

Jan. 14 and 15 from 9am - 7pm

Jan 16 from 9am - 9pm (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

Every week in February, Tuesday-Thursday from 9am - 5pm beginning Feb. 7

The Shedd will be closed on Jan. 17 and 18 for annual routine maintenance.

Tickets must be reserved ahead of visits and can be found on the Shedd's website. A $3 transaction fee will apply to all free tickets online. All adults will be required to show proof of residency in person when redeeming tickets.

However, the Shedd isn't the only Chicago museum you can check out for free. Here's our comprehensive list of free museum days, for both Illinois residents and visitors.

Free for Illinois Residents

Adler Planetarium: Located on Chicago’s Museum Campus beside Lake Michigan, Adler Planetarium was the first planetarium in the United States.

Adler Planetarium offers free admission for Illinois residents every Wednesday.

Museum admission is also free for teachers, active-duty military personnel, Museum in the Park and Park District employees.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on the Adler Planetarium website.

Field Museum of Natural History: Though the iconic building on the Lake Michigan shore opened in 1921, the Field Museum traces its origins back to a collection that was exhibited at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition.

The Field Museum offers several free admission days for Illinois residents. Upcoming dates include Jan. 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31.

LINK and WIC cardholders are eligible for discounted admission anytime.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on the Field Museum website.

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center: Located in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood, this was the first non-profit museum dedicated to the history and culture of African Americans.

The DuSable Museum offers free admission for Illinois residents on Wednesdays.

The museum also offers free admission to all military personnel and first responders.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on The DuSable Museum website.

The Art Institute of Chicago: Founded in 1879 near Grant Park, the museum remains one of the oldest and largest worldwide.

The Art Institute of Chicago is free for Illinois residents every Monday, Thursday and Friday beginning Jan. 9.

Museum admission is always free for the following groups: children under 18, active-duty military personnel, students who attend colleges under the University Partner Program, Illinois educators, and LINK and WIC cardholders.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on The Art Institute website.

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago: Located on 220 East Chicago Avenue, the MCA has featured the work of many influential artists, including: Frida Kahlo, Andy Warhol, and more.

The MCA is free for all Illinois residents on Tuesdays.

They also offer free admission for Illinois teachers, visitors with disabilities and their caretakers, active-duty military, police and fire department personnel, and veterans.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on the MCA website.

Free for Everyone

National Museum of Mexican Art: Situated in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood, the National Museum of Mexican Art was the first Latino museum accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

The National Museum of Mexican Art offers free admission year-round.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on the website.

Garfield Park Conservatory: Constructed in 1906 in Chicago’s East Garfield Park area, the Garfield Park Conservatory has been recognized as an internationally significant horticulture facility.

Garfield Park Conservatory offers free entry year-round.

Their winter flower Show “Snow Day” ends on Jan. 8. Admission is free and reservations are recommended.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on the Garfield Park Conservatory website.

National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture: Located in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, this is the only self-standing museum in the nation dedicated to highlighting Puerto Rican art.

The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture offers free admission year-round.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on the museum's website.

Lincoln Park Conservatory: Located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, the conservatory sits on the city’s largest park.

Lincoln Park Conservatory offers free admission year-round.

Their winter flower show “Sugar Plum” ends on Jan. 7, 2023. Reservations are free and required for attendance.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on the conservatory's website.

Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art: Situated in the city’s Ukrainian Village, the UIMA fosters “contemporary art as a shared expression of the Ukrainian and American experience.”

The Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art offers free admission year-round, though donations are encouraged.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on UIMA's website.

Chicago Cultural Center: The Chicago Cultural Center opened in 1897 as the city’s first central public library.

Entry is always free at the Chicago Cultural Center. They also offer guided tours at no-cost every Thursday and Friday.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on Chicago Cultural Center's website.