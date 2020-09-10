‘She Was Only 8': Mother of Dajore Wilson Demands Justice for Daughter Killed in Labor Day Shooting

The mother of 8-year-old Dajore Wilson is demanding justice after her daughter was shot to death earlier this week in Chicago’s Canaryville neighborhood.

Tracey Holmes was surrounded by friends and family Thursday when she called on the individuals responsible for her daughter’s death to come forward during a press conference.

“She was only eight.” Holmes said. “Somebody sitting at home - they did this. If y’all don’t feel nothing. Something is wrong with y’all.”

Wilson was in an SUV Monday afternoon when a person in a black Dodge Charger fired more than a dozen shots at the vehicle she was riding in. Police believe that the shooting was gang-related, but said that Wilson was not the intended target.

She was pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital, while her brother and her father were both hospitalized with injuries from the shooting.

On Monday, the family was on their way home where Dajore was looking forward to playing with her new toys and starting school.

“She was gonna get her hair done for remote learning," Homes said. "She wanted sparkles on her nails."

D’Andre Wilson, Dajore’s father, was released from the University of Chicago Medical Center and is on crutches, and says the physical pain he feels is nothing compared to the loss.

“I wish I could’ve taken all the bullets. That ain’t nothing,’’ D’Andre Wilson said.