‘She Was a Wonderful Mother. It's Not Fair.' Woman Killed in Car Crash With Carjacking Suspects

A woman on her way to work was killed when suspected carjackers crashed into her car as they fled Chicago police in Lawndale early Thursday.

Four suspects were arrested and are believed to have stolen at least three vehicles before they struck a Toyota driven by Dominga Flores, 55, in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue about 12:25 a.m., police said.

Flores’ daughter said her mom was about a block away from work when she was struck by the fleeing vehicle. Flores worked nights most of her life so she could see her children in the morning, her daughter said.

“She was a wonderful mother,” said her daughter, who asked not to be named. “It’s not fair, we loved her very much.”

About six hours earlier, the four pulled up in a stolen pickup truck in the 3400 block of South Claremont Avenue and stole a black Honda from a 65-year-old woman, police said.

They then stole a white Honda from a 25-year-old woman in the 1900 block of West 21st Place. Later, officers were called when the pickup truck was set on fire in the 3400 block of South Leavitt Street, police said.

The suspects were seen fleeing in the stolen black Honda. Responding officers tried to stop the car, but it continued and ran a red light at 31st Street and Kedzie Avenue, colliding with Flores’ Toyota, police said.

Flores was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Medical Center. The driver of the Honda was taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital. The passengers were taken by police to the same hospital, where all four were treated for their injuries and released, police said.

The four suspects were arrested and two guns were recovered, police said. Charges have not been announced.

A friend of the family, who didn’t want to be named, said Flores “was a hard-working person, humble. Didn’t want problems with anybody.”