‘She saved our lives': Misericordia founder Sister Rosemary Connelly dies at 94

A Chicago icon and the founder of Misericordia, Sister Rosemary Connelly, has passed away at 94 years old, NBC Chicago has learned.

Connelly was known for building a one-of-a-kind community for those with disabilities in Chicago -- and a fundraising force who kept that community afloat for decades.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

As a member of the Sister of Mercy, Connelly, a Chicago native, began her career as a social worker focused on building a home for those with intellectual and physical disabilities.

She took over the abandoned campus of the former Angel Guardian Orphanage on Chicago's North Side and watched it grow to care for more than 600 children and adults -- now known as Misericordia.

Situated on a 37-acre property in Chicago, the Catholic charity offers a home to hundreds of children and adults.

But getting there took grit -- and Connelly never stopped fighting for it.

When then-Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanual began charging nonprofits for water, including Misericordia, a decision that would have added to the projected $13 million deficit the program already faced, Connelly fought back.

"She grabbed me by the arm, looked me in the eye and said, 'Rahm, God is watching you,'" Emanuel told NBC Chicago.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The program continued to grow under her leadership, and now, there's a waiting list of 400.

"Forget about winning the lottery because there's no place like it," said former NBC Chicago anchor Carol Marin, whose son lives at the facility. "Rosemary Connelly always said she wanted to give our kids not just a life, but a life worth living. I know I choke up when I say it, but she saved our lives."

"She created out of almost nothing this incredibly nurturing and hospitable and supportive environment," said David Axelrod, whose daughter also lives as Misericordia. "I'm just one of countless fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers who will be forever grateful for what she built."

In her own words, Connelly said she was "so blessed."

"Our children and adults live wonderful lives. They're happy people. They know they're appreciated and valued," she said.

Considered a pioneer and a visionary in Chicago, Connelly's legacy will live on and the community she built will continue to serve its residents for years to come.