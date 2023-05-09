‘She Didn't Back Off:' Witnesses React as Bat-Wielding Woman Attacks at Least 9 on NW Side

Chicago police are still searching for a bat-wielding suspect who has allegedly attacked at least nine women in six separate incidents on the city’s Northwest Side, one of which was captured on video.

The unidentified woman has pulled up in a white sedan to each of the scenes during this spree and attacked her victims with a bat.

In one of those incidents, the victim was walking a stroller with her young child inside, and she was the victim of a frightening attack that was caught on video by eyewitness Shannon Condon.

“At first, I thought it was a joke, then when she started hitting them it wasn’t a joke,” she said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Condon, who lives in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood, was outside when she started recording.

“A white car pulled up and a woman got out of the car with a baseball bat and basically started attacking two women with the stroller,” she said. “Either the mom or aunt said ‘I have a baby! Back off,’ and she didn’t back off.”

Condon says the assailant didn’t park her car on the side of the street, instead putting it in park in the middle of the street and getting out to conduct her attack.

“She left the door open and ran after these girls,” she said.

At least five women were the victims of a string of attacks on Chicago’s Northwest Side Tuesday, police said.

Police believe that the same woman is responsible for at least six attacks against a total of nine women since Sunday.

Neighbors are in fear as the suspect remains on the loose.

“I have three kids,” one said. “I don’t know what I would do if I saw that person on the street, but it would be very scary.”

Police say that anyone with information is encouraged to call authorities, or to submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.