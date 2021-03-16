Schaumburg Convention Center Opens to 11 Chicago Suburbs Wednesday For COVID Vaccines

The Schaumburg Convention Center will open Wednesday to administer COVID-19 vaccines to several suburban communities in partnership with Jewel Osco.

As part of the vaccination event, first does of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to eligible residents, while second doses will be given on Wednesday, April 7, according to a release.

Only people age 65 and older who live in the following communities will be eligible to receive the vaccine at the site: Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove Village, Hoffman Estates, Inverness, Mount Prospect, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg, Streamwood and Wheeling.

Currently, much of the Chicago area remains under Phase 1B guidelines, which opens up vaccinations to people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," including first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more. That's in addition to the health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents who were eligible in Phase 1A of the state's rollout.

Late last month, Illinois entered what it called Phase 1B Plus, opening up doses to those with certain high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities. Chicago and several surrounding suburbs, however, opted not to increase eligibility along with the state, citing low supply.

At the Schaumburg site, appointments, which are available at a first-come first-serve basis, can be reserved here. Residents will be required to show proof of age and residency upon arrival, the news release stated.

Participants’ second appointment on April 7 will be scheduled at the same time as the first appointment. However, according to officials, there may be some flexibility to move the appointment time.

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.