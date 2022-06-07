Shaq Would've Joined Bulls, Michael Jordan If He Switched Teams Like Kevin Durant

Shaq would've joined Bulls, MJ if super teams were cool in '90s originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal still isn't impressed by Kevin Durant's move in 2016 when he left the Oklahoma City Thunder to play for the Golden State Warriors.

Durant was the face of the Thunder and the team hoped to win titles with their superstar, but he had other plans.

Durant was a free agent following the 2016 season and signed with Golden State who had the cap space to afford him. Some would say Durant made the right call, winning both back-to-back championships and NBA Finals MVP awards in 2017 and 2018. However, Shaq doesn't believe Durant was right in leaving Oklahoma where he was the star.

"When he was in OKC, he was the bus driver and everybody was on him and he couldn't close," O'Neal said on "The Big Dye Lie" podcast. "And people were really curious like you can't close and then you wanna join the team that beat you and then he don't understand why everybody was upset about that. So, it's supposed to be about competition. If I knew it was okay to join people, f*** I would have joined the Bulls."

The legendary center said that Durant had a lot of freedom when defenders were too busy covering Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Durant didn't have that freedom when he was with Oklahoma and was heavily guarded by opposing teams.

Shaq said that he would have joined the Bulls if he knew it was okay to join super teams in the '90s.

"I would have played with Mike (Jordan) and Scottie (Pippen) and then I would have left them and played in my hometown San Antonio with the Spurs," O'Neal said. "But, nah, I was like, nope. I want to beat all these guys."

