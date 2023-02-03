Shams Charania: The Bulls' Intention Is to ‘Keep Trying to Win'

Shams: Bulls' intention is to 'keep trying to win' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ahead of next week's NBA trade deadline, a multitude of questions surround the Chicago Bulls about their next steps.

Do they have plans to trade core pieces?

"From everything I'm told about the Bulls, their full intention and full goal right now is to keep trying to win," The Athletic's Shams Charania told Waddle & Silvy on ESPN 1000. "They're trying to be a team that's going to compete and contend for the playoffs."

Currently, the Bulls slot in the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, holding onto a 24-27 record – as of this writing. They are four games out of the sixth seed, yet one game distanced from a non-playoff team.

Contrary to some outsiders' contentions on the situation, the Bulls will likely stand pat at the trade deadline.

This thinking is consistent with NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson's reporting, who mentioned in his mailbag he doesn't expect the Bulls to make any earth-shattering moves.

Johnson, however, has reported teams have shown interest in Alex Caruso. He also mentioned Nikola Vučević is merely a name to watch given his contract with the Bulls expires this summer, and to let him walk away without value in return seems illogical.

Even then so, Caruso told the media he "fully expects to be here" past the trade deadline.

The Bulls are stuck at a crossroads, mired in mediocrity with no way out. Charania mentions their draft capital debacle leaves them no easy way out.

"This year makes it tough too because their first-round pick isn't under their control," Charania said. "It's a top-four protected that would go to Orlando. Imagine giving up Zach LaVine for draft picks, or giving up DeMar DeRozan, who was just named an All-Star, for draft picks and you tank and don't get your first-round pick anyway."

By trading away a load of draft capital to acquire the likes of Vučević and DeRozan, the Bulls, proverbially, not only closed the door on reversing the state of the franchise, but also locked the door behind them.

If anything, as Charania mentioned, the Bulls might attempt to load up before making a run at the playoffs.

"They have been active in the marketplace trying to go get a guard out there and see, can they get some help to this group?" Charania said.

Without Lonzo Ball on the floor, who's continuing to rehab his knee from an injury he suffered a year ago and received two surgeries on, the Bulls struggle.

They're missing the full-court offense, perimeter defense and facilitating Ball brings to the Bulls. As Charania noted, LaVine and DeRozan have been forced to become more ball-dominant than desired, leaving them with a stagnant, isolated offense.

Let it be known, however, to all the fans who wish to see the Bulls end their current experiment, Charania feels it would be foolish of the Bulls not to listen to offers for their core.

"If you get a good offer on Zach, I mean, it's hard not to consider a really good offer on one of these guys, especially DeMar DeRozan," Charania said. "He's gonna be up for a big extension this summer. Do they give him the extension? Decisions are going to have to be made this summer as far as DeMar's future."

