Shamrock Shuffle unveils new medals for 2025 racers

The reward for finishing the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle may not be a pot of gold, but it is still a special prize.

In past years, a custom medal for the race has been given out to runners of the 8K event. This year, organizers have changed things up.

Now, instead of medals only being awarded to 8K race finishers, those who complete "The Mile" race on Saturday will also be gifted a customized medal. That award is decorated with the words "The Mile" in green writing and the year 2025.

For the 8K event, the Shamrock Shuffle has pulled out all the stops. This year's prize features a green strap printed with four leaf clovers.

The medal itself is printed with the words "Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle" in the middle, surrounded by four lead clovers. The words "finisher" and the number "2025" appear in green writing on the medal as well.

Tune in this weekend to see thousands of runners compete and earn their medals.

See previews of the mile medal here, and the 8K medal here.