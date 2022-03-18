Shamrock Shuffle Forecast: Warm and Sunny After Chilly Couple Days

Following a rapid cool down and widespread rain showers, racers can expect a pleasant day for running Sunday with warm temperatures and sunshine on tap.

Friday and Saturday saw soggy conditions and cooler temperatures in the mid-40s across most of the Chicago area, and slightly colder by the lakefront.

By the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Sunday, runners are in luck, as the official start of spring arrives, bringing warmer temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The Chicago area will be mostly sunny starting in the morning and should continue through the rest of the day, and is expected to carry into the start of the work week.

Monday should remain partly cloudy in the upper 60s, though showers are expected later in the day. Tuesday will also likely see showers with slightly cooler temperatures in the low 50s.