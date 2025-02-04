Shakira, Peso Pluma, Don Omar to headline Sueños festival in 2025

While warmer days are still a few months away, those making plans for one of Chicago's largest summer music festivals now have a better idea of what they're in for.

The lineup for this year's Sueños Music Festival has been released, with Latin pop mega-stars Shakira and Peso Pluma among the biggest names performing at the event in 2025.

The two-day festival will be held Memorial Day weekend, running through May 24-25 at Chicago's Grant Park.

Joining Shakira and Peso Pluma in the festival's lineup is reggaeton star Don Omar, regional Mexican band Grupo Frontera and modern hitmakers Jhayco and Dei V.

Your 2025 Lineup has landed 🔊



Prepárense pa' una fiesta legendaria en Grant Park May 24th & 25th 🔥



Passes go On Sale this Thursday, Feb 6th @ 12 pm CT.



All passes are first-come, first-serve. Inventory is limited.



For 30-minutes of Early Access, join the waitlist at… pic.twitter.com/tatOjgWhwY — Sueños Festival (@SuenosFestival) February 4, 2025

Tickets for the festival will go on sale beginning at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 here.