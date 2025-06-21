Food & Drink

Shake Shack's newest viral menu item is headed to Chicago by popular request

Shake Shack’s Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake takes inspiration from the social media famous Dubai chocolate bars.

By Hannah Webster

Shake Shack

A milkshake inspired by the viral Dubai chocolate pistachio bar will soon be sold at Shake Shack locations across the country.

The Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake debuted in the franchise’s Middle Eastern locations and first came to the United States in April. Only three cities, New York, Miami and Los Angeles, were featured in the shake’s initial U.S. launch.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

After taking the internet by storm, the frozen beverage will return June 24 for a limited time, this time to Shake Shack locations nationwide. A Shake Shack spokesperson said Chicago was one of the most requested cities through social media comments.

The shake is made from frozen pistachio custard with a dark chocolate shell and topped with chopped pistachios and crunchy kataifi. The drink takes inspiration from Dubai chocolate bars, which went viral on social media this year.

 “We used premium ingredients to give it a signature Shack spin, and when we introduced it in New York, LA, and Miami, the response was incredible,” said Shake Shack director of culinary and commercialization Jim Frisch. “Nearly every Shack sold out each day, and it was clear fans across the country were eager to try it.”

Starting Tuesday, the shake will be available at all U.S. Shake Shack locations, excluding those in venues such as airports, stadiums and museums.

Local

chicago food 15 mins ago

When breakfast ends at Chicago-area fast food chains – and which ones stand out to customers

Chicago Transit Authority 1 hour ago

CTA to open four reconstructed stations on the Red Line next month

The shake is only available for purchase in person, and each location will sell a limited number of shakes daily.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us