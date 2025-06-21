A milkshake inspired by the viral Dubai chocolate pistachio bar will soon be sold at Shake Shack locations across the country.

The Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake debuted in the franchise’s Middle Eastern locations and first came to the United States in April. Only three cities, New York, Miami and Los Angeles, were featured in the shake’s initial U.S. launch.

After taking the internet by storm, the frozen beverage will return June 24 for a limited time, this time to Shake Shack locations nationwide. A Shake Shack spokesperson said Chicago was one of the most requested cities through social media comments.

The shake is made from frozen pistachio custard with a dark chocolate shell and topped with chopped pistachios and crunchy kataifi. The drink takes inspiration from Dubai chocolate bars, which went viral on social media this year.

“We used premium ingredients to give it a signature Shack spin, and when we introduced it in New York, LA, and Miami, the response was incredible,” said Shake Shack director of culinary and commercialization Jim Frisch. “Nearly every Shack sold out each day, and it was clear fans across the country were eager to try it.”

Starting Tuesday, the shake will be available at all U.S. Shake Shack locations, excluding those in venues such as airports, stadiums and museums.

The shake is only available for purchase in person, and each location will sell a limited number of shakes daily.