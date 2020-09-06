Severe Weather, Strong Winds Possible Ahead of Labor Day

While Labor Day itself is expected to be dry in the daytime, the hours leading up to Monday could see rain, potentially strong winds and perhaps severe weather.

Following a round of thunderstorms early Sunday, scattered showers and spotty storms were possible in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

While the possibility of rain isn't enough, wind gusts of 35 to 45 miles per hour, which are unrelated to the thunderstorm potential, could hit the region in the afternoon and evening hours.

The winds are expected to be the strongest between 3 and 10 p.m., forecasters said.

The threat for severe weather is the highest from 7 p.m. Sunday until 1 a.m. Monday, the NWS said, adding storms will likely continue through the overnight hours along/south of I-80.

A low risk of tornadoes, brief damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall are all possible hazards associated with the potential severe weather.

Once a cold front passes early Monday, drier conditions will likely come to fruition.

The daytime hours are expected to be mainly dry with partly sunny skies, but it appears those conditions won't last for a long while.

Showers and storms are expected to start after 10 p.m. and continue into early Tuesday.