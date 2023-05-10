Severe Weather Possible Friday, but What About the Mother's Day Forecast?

Warmer temperatures are taking effect in the Chicago area to wrap up the work week, but will those last through the Mother’s Day holiday?

According to current forecast models, Thursday could see some showers and thunderstorms, as a storm system, currently meandering through the Great Plains, begins to exert its influence on the region. The lead wave of that system will arrive on Thursday evening, but the main event will likely occur Friday.

In fact, the entire Chicago area, both in Illinois and northwest Indiana, is at a “marginal” risk of severe weather on Friday, according to the Storm Prediction Center. The main threats would likely be heavy downpours and large hail, according to the models.

That system is expected to push out of the area by Friday evening, and that’s where things could potentially get interesting for the Chicago area.

Atmospheric winds are expected to shift out of the northwest after the departure of that storm, potentially keeping more bands of rain and storms from having an impact in Illinois and northwest Indiana.

Winds off of Lake Michigan will also push drier air into the region, further providing a potential firewall against rainy weather Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to cool after reaching into the low-80s on Thursday and into Friday, but there is still a very real possibility that the weekend could be pleasant for Chicago-area residents.

Other parts of the Midwest, especially west of the Mississippi River, could continue to see showers and thunderstorms into the weekend, though the risk of severe weather appears to be small at this point.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather information.