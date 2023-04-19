Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued in Northern Illinois Ahead of Front Heading for Chicago Area

As a warm front approaches the upper Midwest, severe thunderstorm warnings are popping up in northern Illinois, with hail and downpours likely the main threats.

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for north-central LaSalle County and all of DeKalb County until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Quarter-size hail has been reported within the storm cell in Mendota, and the line extends from Dixon to Amboy, moving to the northeast at 35 miles per hour.

DeKalb, Sycamore, Shabonna, Hinckley, Hillcrest and Paw Paw are all potentially impacted by the storms.

A severe thunderstorm warning had previously been issued for northwestern LaSalle County, but will be allowed to expire at 4 p.m.

Wednesday's forecast also calls for gusty winds of up to 25 miles per hour, and a wide temperature range. According to forecast models, high temperatures range from the mid 50s in Lake and McHenry Counties, to near 80 degrees in Kankakee.

Chicago is expected to remain in the mid 60s to low 70s, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Thursday, temperatures are expected to remain warm, and the chance for severe weather is higher, forecast models show. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the chance for precipitation Thursday increases to 80 percent, with the entire area at a "marginal" risk of severe storms.

Counties to the west are most likely to be impacted by Thursday's system when a line of storms is expected to move into the area in the afternoon and into the evening, forecast models show.

According to forecast models, the main threats Thursday includes large hail and damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour.

Temperatures will start to cool into Friday, with highs reaching into the low-60s. Saturday and Sunday, temperatures are expected to cool even more, with highs in the 40s, and another chance for rain Saturday.