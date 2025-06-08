Live radar: Track scattered storms as they move into Chicago area

Scattered thunderstorms and high winds are approaching the Chicago area afternoon, with gusty winds and hail serving as possible threats.

As the storms move in, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of DuPage County, with winds of 60 miles per hour and half dollar-sized hail possible.

Additionally, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Cook County, including some of the city of Chicago, with warnings of similar winds and quarter-sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Naperville IL, Wheaton IL and Downers Grove IL until 3:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/b7DiPl72cD — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 8, 2025

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Chicago IL, Cicero IL and Oak Lawn IL until 4:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/NncxqoRZvJ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 8, 2025

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of DeKalb and Kane counties, with winds of up to 60 miles per hour possible in the storm before being canceled shortly thereafter as the storm moved out of the area.

Scattered storms are expected to continue throughout the afternoon in the Chicago area before heading into northwest Indiana in the early evening hours ahead of a cold front.

A cold front will move across the area through the afternoon. As it does, scattered thunderstorms are expected. The graphic displays the favored timing for these scattered thunderstorms. The strongest storms will produce localized downpours and gusty winds. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/VDRBqIUC9O — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 8, 2025

Though tornadoes are not seen as a threat with the system, localized downpours, gusty winds and hail are all possible.