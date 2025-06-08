Chicago Weather

Live radar: Track scattered storms as they move into Chicago area

By NBC Chicago Staff

thunderstorms

Scattered thunderstorms and high winds are approaching the Chicago area afternoon, with gusty winds and hail serving as possible threats.

As the storms move in, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of DuPage County, with winds of 60 miles per hour and half dollar-sized hail possible.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Additionally, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Cook County, including some of the city of Chicago, with warnings of similar winds and quarter-sized hail.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of DeKalb and Kane counties, with winds of up to 60 miles per hour possible in the storm before being canceled shortly thereafter as the storm moved out of the area.

Local

South Suburbs

Chicago suburb warns of unsafe tap water for infants due to nitrate contamination

Movies

Sweater vest worn by title character in Ferris Bueller's Day Off up for auction

Scattered storms are expected to continue throughout the afternoon in the Chicago area before heading into northwest Indiana in the early evening hours ahead of a cold front.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Though tornadoes are not seen as a threat with the system, localized downpours, gusty winds and hail are all possible.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us