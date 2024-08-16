A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in multiple Chicago-area counties as a system of storms with the potential of gusty winds and hail moves into the region.
In addition to existing warnings covering portions of LaSalle, DeKalb and Kane counties, severe thunderstorm warnings spanning parts of Cook, DuPage Kane, Kendall and Will counties has been issued.
The warnings are in effect for parts of DeKalb, LaSalle and Kane counties in the Chicago area, with pea-sized hail and winds of up to 60 miles per hour possible.
Local
The storms come as part of a system that's expected to last through the rest of the evening, with damaging winds and hail possible in the system's most severe storms.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.