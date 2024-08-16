A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in multiple Chicago-area counties as a system of storms with the potential of gusty winds and hail moves into the region.

In addition to existing warnings covering portions of LaSalle, DeKalb and Kane counties, severe thunderstorm warnings spanning parts of Cook, DuPage Kane, Kendall and Will counties has been issued.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Aurora IL, Naperville IL and DeKalb IL until 7:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/T6zwC7nXtT — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 17, 2024

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Elgin IL, Arlington Heights IL and Schaumburg IL until 7:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/PFnsviXtZ2 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 17, 2024

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Rochelle IL, Sandwich IL and Mendota IL until 7:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/0kjVsiNdAf — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 16, 2024

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Sycamore IL, Campton Hills IL and Gilberts IL until 7:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/w8mvUEaztk — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 16, 2024

The warnings are in effect for parts of DeKalb, LaSalle and Kane counties in the Chicago area, with pea-sized hail and winds of up to 60 miles per hour possible.

The storms come as part of a system that's expected to last through the rest of the evening, with damaging winds and hail possible in the system's most severe storms.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to move across far northern Illinois this evening. One or two storms may become strong to severe with damaging winds and hail possible. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/V4FirTftc4 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 16, 2024