Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Portion of DeKalb County

By Matt Stefanski

Update: The severe thunderstorm warning for DeKalb County has since been cancelled.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northwestern DeKalb County late Saturday night as storms approached the region, according to the National Weather Service.

At 9:50 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Polo to Malta, moving north at 40 miles per hour. Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and penny-sized hail are possible, along with damage to roofs, siding and trees.

The severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 10:45 p.m.

