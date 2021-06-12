Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Parts of Cook, DuPage Counties

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Cook and DuPage counties Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service announced.

Northeastern Cook and eastern DuPage counties are expected to be under the warning until 3:30 p.m., according to the NWS.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials warned of hail and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees with the oncoming storms. Residents were asked to find shelter inside on the lowest floor of a building.

NotifyChicago: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Chicago until 3:30 pm today. Seek shelter immediately if threatening weather approaches. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) June 12, 2021

Most areas around Chicago were party cloudy throughout the day Saturday with temperatures reaching low to mid-90s with high humidity, but cooler by the lakefront.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologists, there's another chance for isolated thunderstorms starting around 2 p.m. Saturday. The storms will likely continue over the next two hours, but could skip areas north of Chicago.

Storms are expected to entirely move out of the area by 8 p.m. and clear overnight, bringing in drier air for Sunday.

The humidity is expected to drop Sunday for more pleasant, sunny conditions, though temperatures will remain in the upper 80s.

The work week will be off to a slightly cooler, less humid start with temperatures in the upper 80s on Monday and upper 70s on Tuesday.