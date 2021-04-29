Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Parts of Chicago Area

A severe thunderstorm warning expired Thursday evening after being issued for parts of the Chicago area.

The warning was in place until 7:15 p.m. for the following counties: Kendall, Will, DuPage and Cook. A warning for Kane County was canceled at approximately 6:55 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms are heading south, traveling at 35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 58 mph were seen at Aurora Airport in Sugar Grove, the latest forecast models showed. As of around 6:40 p.m., there was little to no lightning reported.

Gusty winds could continue through 7:30 p.m.

The National Weather Services advises that people find protection in an interior room on one of the lowest floors of a building. According to reports, rain and wind could cause damage to roofs, siding and trees.