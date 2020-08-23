Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Northern Suburbs

With thunderstorms firing across the area, the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Lake and Cook counties Sunday afternoon.

The warning, which applies to south central Lake County and north central Cook County, will expire at 5:30 p.m.

According to forecast models, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arlington Heights, moving slowly to the east at 15 miles per hour.

The storm’s main threats will be rain, 60 mile per hour wind gusts, and quarter-size hail.