Severe thunderstorm warning issued for multiple suburban counties

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Thursday night for multiple suburban counties as a strong storm in the far west suburbs moves closer to Chicago.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning has been issued for parts of Kendall, Will, DeKalb, Kane and DuPage counties in the Chicago area.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Aurora IL, Naperville IL and Saint Charles IL until 7:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/xkOYDoI2lG — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 26, 2025

The warning was canceled just before 6:50 p.m. for Kendall, Will and DeKalb counties as the storm has moved out of those areas, according to the NWS.

The approaching storms could bring winds of up to 60 miles per hour with the possibility of pea-sized hail as well.

Weather officials said the storm was located near far west suburban Plano just before 6:30 p.m., moving to the northeast at a speed of 20 miles per hour.