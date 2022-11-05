Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Much of Chicago Area Until 12:45 PM

UPDATE: At 12:32 p.m., the warning for eastern Lake and eastern Cook counties has been canceled.

UPDATE: At 12:16 p.m., the warning for central Will and eastern DuPage counties was canceled.

UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lake County (IL), Will County, DuPage County and Cook County until 12:45 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a line of thunderstorms moving east at 55 mph is approaching the region, originating from Marengo to Batavia.

Gusts of 77 mph were recorded at DuPage Airport in West Chicago as storms moved through the western suburbs.

The following communities may be affected:

Chicago

Aurora

Joliet

Naperville

Elgin

Waukegan

Cicero

Hammond, IN

Arlington Heights

Evanston

Schaumburg

Bolingbrook

Palatine

Skokie

Des Plaines

Orland Park

Tinley Park

Oak Lawn

Berwyn

Mount Prospect

Read the previous story below:

A gusty Saturday is in store for the Chicago area this weekend, as a High Wind Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

Following a week of seasonally cool temperatures, a cold front heading toward the Chicago area is poised to drop temperatures for the remainder of the weekend.

Saturday is expected to start out a bit rainy, with one round of precipitation anticipated to hit the Chicago area by around 10 a.m.

While showers and the occasional rumbling of thunder are forecasted to dissipate in the afternoon, high winds in the Chicago area are likely to persist.

Temperatures are forecasted to peak in the mid 60s earlier in the day, with temperature dropping throughout the afternoon and evening, eventually into the mid 40s.

Clocks officially fall back Sunday morning, when high temperatures make their way back into the low 60s, with a forecasted low in the low 40s.

Currently, mild temperatures are in the forecast with much of next week, as temperatures are expected to peak in the 50s at the start of the week before a warm-up on Wednesday and Thursday that may see temperatures climb back up to the high 60s.

Additionally, in preparation for high wind gusts forecasted for Saturday, ComEd will be opening their emergency operations center in preparation for potential power outages.

Thus far, ComEd has reported approximately 5,200 outages in Cook County, 1,800 outages in Will County and 877 outages in DuPage County.

According to ComEd, power will first be restored to critical infrastructure such as hospitals, police and fire stations and nursing homes in the event of an outage.

ComEd asks anyone who observes a downed power line to immediately contact them at 1-800-334-7661, and asks all customers to avoid approaching a downed power line.