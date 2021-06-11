Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Lee, DeKalb Counties

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Friday afternoon for Lee and DeKalb counties, the National Weather Service announced.

The warning is expected to last until 4:45 p.m. and warns of quarter-sized hail and strong wind gusts. Officials warned of damage to roofs, siding and trees.

In most areas of Chicago, Friday will likely continue to be partly cloudy into the evening, with temperatures warming to the low 90s, but cooler by the lakefront.

Most areas will not see rain Friday, but an isolated thunderstorm could last about 20 to 30 minutes around the city, according to the latest weather forecasts.

Strong showers from Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska could dwindle off before hitting Illinois, bringing the possibility for a few showers overnight.

Saturday will likely look similar, with party cloudy skies throughout the day and temperatures reaching 90 degrees, but cooler by the lakefront. According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologists, there's another chance for scattered showers in some areas.

The humidity is expected to drop Sunday for more pleasant, sunny conditions, though temperatures will remain in the upper 80s.

The work week will be off to a slightly cooler, less humid start with temperatures in the upper 80s on Monday and upper 70s on Tuesday.