Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued as Wind Gusts of Up to 70 MPH Possible

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several Chicago-are counties late Saturday, warning of potential damage to mobile homes, roofs and trees.

The warning was issued for portions of DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties until 11:30 p.m. A separate severe thunderstorm warning was issued for portions of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake and Will counties until 11:45 p.m.

Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour were possible, according to the National Weather Service. As a result, people are advised to seek shelter indoors and to stay away from windows.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, Lake and Will counties in Illinois and remains in effect until 2 a.m. Sunday.

