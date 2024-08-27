Severe storm threat could bring heavy rain, damaging winds to Chicago area

The Chicago area is going to see near-record heat and oppressive humidity on Tuesday, but the threat of severe weather also exists, with gusty winds and heavy rain possible.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Chicago area is at a “slight” risk of severe weather Tuesday, with wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and heavy rains possible.

The day will start with potentially the hottest temperatures of the year, with highs soaring into the upper-90s. Those readings could threaten records in Chicago, but more importantly could cause heat indices of 110-to-115 degrees across the area.

As the sun sets, showers and thunderstorms could potentially fire in the area, with forecast models saying that the entire region could see at least some precipitation.

Any storms that develop could be strong-to-severe, with damaging wind gusts and rain capable of causing localized flooding.

The rain could cause localized flooding according to forecast models.

The threat of rain will continue into Wednesday, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Highs will be slightly cooler, with readings in the upper-80s and heat indices pushing into the 90s.

Temperatures will slowly start to decrease as the week goes on, with readings back into the low-80s by the weekend.

