Several West Side Bars Target of Recent Break-Ins

At least three bars and restaurants in Chicago's Near West Side and West Town neighborhoods have been the target of break-ins in recent days, officials said.

Among them was Nobleman's Irish Pub in West Town, where surveillance video shows a perpetrator shattering the glass doors before entering and walking through each room with a flashlight early Wednesday morning.

Nothing was ultimately taken from the establishment, police said.

Declan Morgan, the owner of Nobleman's, told NBC 5 that the bar has now been broken into three times over the past 18 months.

Additionally, Cobra Lounge in the city's Near West Side neighborhood was broken into, with empty cash registers being stolen from the establishment.

Less than an hour later, Tuman's Tap at 2159 W. Chicago Ave. was broken into. While glass doors where shattered, nothing was taken from the business.

Police have not determined if the incidents are related and no one is in custody.