Several vehicles damaged overnight in Lincoln Park garage fires: Police

Several vehicles were damaged early Wednesday morning when a handful of garages caught fire in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, authorities said.

Just after 3 a.m., firefighters responded to the 2000 block of North Fremont and began to extinguish fires in five to six garages, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fires were out by 4 a.m. and nobody was injured or displaced, the fire department said.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating.

No further details are currently available.