Lincoln Park

Several vehicles damaged overnight in Lincoln Park garage fires: Police

The Chicago Fire Department extinguished several garage fires that caused damage to vehicles on the 2000 block of North Fremont

By Izzy Stroobandt

Several vehicles were damaged early Wednesday morning when a handful of garages caught fire in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, authorities said.  

Just after 3 a.m., firefighters responded to the 2000 block of North Fremont and began to extinguish fires in five to six garages, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fires were out by 4 a.m. and nobody was injured or displaced, the fire department said.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating.

No further details are currently available.

