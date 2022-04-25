Several Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery of Family Outside Oakbrook Center

Police in suburban Oak Brook are looking for up to five offenders who robbed a family Sunday afternoon in a parking lot at Oakbrook Center, according to authorities.

At approximately 3 p.m., a "blacked out" Infinity vehicle pulled up to a family of three in the parking lot of Nieman Marcus and presented a firearm through an open window before demanding the victims' property, police said.

The victims handed over their property, and the offenders fled the scene at a high rate of speed, police said. Investigators determined the suspects' vehicle was previously stolen.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious or has information about what occurred is urged to contact the Oak Brook Police Department at 630-368-8700 or the department's tip line at Police-TipLine@oak-brook.org