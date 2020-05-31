Several South Suburbs Implement Curfews Amid Reports of Looting and Unrest

At least three of Chicago's south suburbs imposed curfew Sunday after reports of looting and unrest following a night of chaos and destruction downtown Chicago.

While looting was reported at some suburban malls, others closed in the afternoon hours out of an abundance of caution.

In suburban Tinley Park, a citywide curfew was ordered effective at 8 p.m. Sunday due to protests and looting in the city, according to authorities. Tinley Park residents were also asked to remain indoors due to “protests and civil unrest," according to a Facebook post by city officials.

The Village of Tinley Park has issued a Curfew order effective tonight at 8:00 pm through 6:00 am Monday Morning due to heightened police activity and threats to our community. Non-essential travel is not recommended. We will evaluate this daily until the threat is gone. — Village of Tinley Pk (@VillageTinleyPk) May 31, 2020

The village of Oak Lawn was set to enact a 9 p.m. curfew due to "civil unrest in nearby communities," but in a Facebook post clarified that the village hadn't experienced any issues Sunday afternoon.

The village of Oak Lawn is not currently experiencing looting. Our officers are on the street. Some local businesses have closed out of safety concerns due to flash ups in other jurisdictions. Updated public safety information will be posted. Please call 911 with any info. — Oak Lawn Police Dept (@OakLawnPD) May 31, 2020

In neighboring Chicago Ridge, a curfew will go into effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., meaning essential travel will only be allowed. Chicago Ridge Mall was closed as a precaution Sunday evening, and village officials urged other local businesses to close as well.

Similarly, officials in Kankakee County issued a "precautionary stay-at-home order" following reports of unrest in the region.