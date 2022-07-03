Several Sickened After Man Uses Mace Inside Loop Restaurant

Several people were treated by paramedics at a Loop restaurant early Sunday morning when a person used mace inside of the building, police say.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue at approximately 12:53 a.m.

Officers observed several people running out of a restaurant, and when they stopped to investigate, they found that a man had used mace inside of the eatery before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police were given a description of the man, and were able to locate him nearby, according to authorities.

Several people were affected by the mace, and were treated and released by paramedics at the scene.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.