Several Roads Closed Due to Ongoing Hostage Situation at Rockford Bank

Several roads on the East side of Rockford were closed to traffic Friday evening after an armed robbery suspect barricaded himself inside with at least one hostage, police said.

The incident was reported at around 2:45 p.m. at the Heritage Credit Union, which is located at 5959 E. State St. East State Street and Mulford Road were among the streets shutdown while several law enforcement agencies worked on the scene.

Multiple nearby parking lots were also closed to traffic.

Law enforcement agencies including the FBI, the Rockford Police Department and the Illinois State Police responded to the incident.