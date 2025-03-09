Several residents displaced after large fire at Buffalo Grove townhome

Several residents were displaced Saturday afternoon after a large fire broke out at a Buffalo Grove townhome, officials said.

Officials said firefighters responded at 12:25 p.m. to a fire at 321 Le Parc Circle for reports of smoke in a townhome unit.

Upon making entrance and beginning to fight the blaze, firefighters found that the fire had expanded and was well advanced by the time crews arrived at the scene, according to authorities.

Fire officials said the blaze was extinguished within approximately one hour, with no occupants found inside the six affected units. Two cats were found alive and were rescued at the scene.

All units were deemed uninhabitable, and one firefighter sustained a minor injury, officials said. It is unknown how many total residents were affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there was no further information available.