Several Protests, Rallies Take Place Saturday in Chicago

From a rally in support of police officers to a Black Lives Matter protests, several demonstrations and similar large events took place Saturday in Chicago.

Several CTA bus and train lines were rerouted as a result of protests in the afternoon and evening.

One of the earlier events, the "Back the Blue" rally at Grant Park, aimed to show police officers that they're valued.

"We want the law enforcement community to know, this point going forward, we will not stand for it," said Tina McGrath, organizer of "Back the Blue." We are choosing to be vocal about this. Going forward, you will hear from us. We'll be out more often. There will be more rallies."

While the event went on, a small group of counter protesters gathered nearby, calling for the defunding of police. The protests took place near the site where a statue of Christopher Columbus was removed by order of Mayor Lori Lightfoot earlier this week.

Also on Saturday, members of Refuse Facism Chicago took part in a demonstration in protest of the Trump administration. Marchers gathered at Federal Plaza and marched to the Chicago U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office.

As part of the day's Black Lives Matter protest, several individuals gathered at the Buckingham Fountain at around 5 p.m. and marched throughout the Loop, echoing calls to defund the Chicago Police Department.