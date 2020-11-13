Several Popular Chicago Restaurants, Bars Close Doors as They Wait Out Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has forced dozens of restaurants to close their doors, hitting the industry hard and sparking concerns as winter months approach. Joining the list of closures are three popular Chicago establishments, which announced plans to shut down for the foreseeable future as indoor dining and bar service remain suspended across Illinois during a second surge of the virus.

Two Logan Square staples, Scofflaw and Longman & Eagle, announced this week that they plan to close down for the time being.

Scofflaw posted on Instagram that it will be closed "for the foreseeable future," but that it hopes to return once the pandemic has subsided.

"Thanks to everyone that came out to support us the last few weeks and the last 8+ years. Hope to see you on the other side, cheers!" the post read.

Longman & Eagle on Wednesday announced that it will remain closed "for the time being" and likely until early 2021. All Thanksgiving pre-orders will still be fulfilled, the eatery said.

"We didn't make this call lightly, but want to make sure that once the pandemic is over, we can welcome everyone back to the same old Longman you know and love," the restaurant posted on social media. "This is hard news, we know, and we wish things were different. But we do have the absolute best team, and when they say they're ready to call it, we trust them. We can't thank every single staff member enough for their extremely hard work this year."

The Inn, located above the restaurant, will remain open, which the restaurants hopes will continue to pay bills during its shutdown. The restaurant also asks customers looking to show their support to shop at their online store The Bottle Shop or to donate to a fundraiser for their staff.

In Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood, the iconic Hopleaf Bar announced it was closing "until further notice."

"Sorry to say that it has become obvious that Covid 19; that microscopic, diabolical, unthinking, and destructive virus, is back with a vengeance and that, combined with the restrictions on indoor dining, the new 'stay at home' recommendation from health experts, the challenges that the coming winter weather brings to outdoor service and the positive test that one of our back of the house employees got, that it is not prudent or wise fo [sic] us to remain open," the bar wrote on Facebook. "Until further notice, Hopleaf is closed. WE ARE NOT GOING OUT OF BUSINESS!!. We will reopen when it is deemed safe to resume indoor service."

The bar, which has been in business in the area for 29 years, urged customers to wear masks and avoid large gatherings.

"The quicker that we deny opportunities to this dastardly virus, the quicker we can all get back to the things we'd rather be doing," the post read.