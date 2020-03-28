Several People Who Attended North Chicago Church Revival Contract Coronavirus

Several people who attended a church revival in mid-March in suburban North Chicago have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Lake County Health Department.

An unspecified number of individuals who contracted the virus attended the North Shore Christian Quad City Revival between March 15 and 20.

Anyone who attended the event and is experiencing symptoms is advised to say home. According to the health department, having attended the event is not reason enough to be tested for the coronavirus, but those who experience worsening symptoms should contact their health provider.

As of Saturday, a total of 264 cases have been reported in Lake County, which are among the 3,491 cases statewide.