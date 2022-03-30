Aurora

Several People Rescued From Burning Apartment After Fire Breaks Out in Aurora

Firefighters at the scene told NBC 5 they rescued at least six people from the building while one person jumped from the building

Five people were hospitalized after several were rescued from a burning apartment Wednesday morning in downtown Aurora, authorities said.

The extra-alarm fire broke out just before 3:30 a.m. on North Broadway Street near East New York Street.

Firefighters at the scene told NBC 5 they rescued at least six people from the building while one person jumped from the building.

Five people were hospitalized, two of them in serious condition, authorities said.

The Aurora Police Department urged residents to avoid the area, with North Broadway shut down between East Galena Boulevard and East New York Street.

The roadway reopened around 5:30 a.m.

This article tagged under:

Aurora
