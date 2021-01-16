‘Several' People in Custody After Man Killed in Aurora Shooting

Several people were taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with police which was sparked by a fatal shooting Friday in suburban Aurora.

Officers responded to the shooting about 4:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Spencer Street and found a man with gunshot wounds, Aurora police said in a statement.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“Several neighbors and witnesses in the area provided key information and video evidence to officers, which allowed investigators to obtain a search warrant for a resident in the 700 block of South Spencer Street,” police said.

A Special Response Team executed the search warrant on a home there about 1 a.m. Saturday, police said. Officers knocked on the door and told the residents to come out but they did not exit immediately.

Over the next two hours, five men, one woman and three children came out of the home, police said.

However, there were still two people inside, police said, and a negotiator was called to the scene but was also unsuccessful in getting them out.

Officers made entry into the home just after 3:45 a.m. and took the two into custody, police said. An infant was also found inside the home.

“Several people were taken into custody and interviews are currently underway,” police said.