Aurora

‘Several' People in Custody After Man Killed in Aurora Shooting

Aurora Police Department

Several people were taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with police which was sparked by a fatal shooting Friday in suburban Aurora.

Officers responded to the shooting about 4:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Spencer Street and found a man with gunshot wounds, Aurora police said in a statement.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Local

chicago robberies 44 mins ago

Woman Robbed 4 Chicago Convenience Stores in Less Than an Hour: Prosecutors

2 hours ago

SUNDAY FORECAST: A Little More Light Snow On The Way

“Several neighbors and witnesses in the area provided key information and video evidence to officers, which allowed investigators to obtain a search warrant for a resident in the 700 block of South Spencer Street,” police said.

A Special Response Team executed the search warrant on a home there about 1 a.m. Saturday, police said. Officers knocked on the door and told the residents to come out but they did not exit immediately.

Over the next two hours, five men, one woman and three children came out of the home, police said.

However, there were still two people inside, police said, and a negotiator was called to the scene but was also unsuccessful in getting them out.

Officers made entry into the home just after 3:45 a.m. and took the two into custody, police said. An infant was also found inside the home.

“Several people were taken into custody and interviews are currently underway,” police said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

AuroraAurora Police Departmentaurora shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us