Several New Driving Laws to Go Into Effect Jan. 1 in Illinois

More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of 2023, including a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to learn about.

From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen, changes are coming across the state.

According to Chicago personal injury attorney Lance D. Northcutt, one of the bigger changes is a shift in language for a number of laws related to traffic collisions. The change replaces the word "accident" with "crash."

“As a personal injury attorney, we see far too many crashes caused by drunk or distracted driving. We often make an effort here at the firm to not use the word ‘accident’ in these types of situations that would have been avoidable had a driver taken proper care behind the wheel. It is encouraging to see lawmakers acknowledging that these incidents are preventable,” Northcutt, an attorney with Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, said in a statement.

But beyond the language adjustment comes several other notable new laws for drivers.

Here's a look at laws set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2023 that drivers in the state should know:

HB3772

As carjackings continue to rise across Illinois, lawmakers approved a bill in the spring that makes it so "a person shall not be liable for violations, fees, fines, or penalties during the period in which the motor vehicle was reported to the appropriate law enforcement agency as stolen or hijacked."

In order to be reimbursed for fees paid after the vehicle was reported stolen or hijacked, such as for impounding fees, "the owner or the agents of the owner or lessee must submit proof that a report concerning the motor vehicle was filed with a law enforcement agency in a timely manner."

Still, towing and storage fees can only be reimbursed up to a maximum of $1,000.

SB03793

This new law will add community service as a penalty for failing to stop for a school bus that is "receiving or discharging pupils and has displayed visual signals," or for speeding in excess of 20 miles per hour or more in a school zone or while traveling on a roadway on public school property or where children pass to go to and from school.

SB03216

Under this new law, Illinois Vehicle Code is amended to add that a licensed physical therapist "can verify that a person is a person with disabilities."

HB04716

Under this bill, the course content and learning standards for drivers education will instead be based on the national Novice Teen Driver Education and Training Administrative Standards. This will replace the current structure, which requires the State Board of Education, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to adopt standards for those under the age of 18.

Now, the national novice teen driving course will be adapted to meet Illinois licensing and education requirements, "including classroom and behind-the-wheel hours and the cognitive, physiological, and psychological aspects of the safe operation of a motor vehicle and equipment of motor vehicles." The guidelines were developed and written by the Association of National Stakeholders in Traffic Safety Education, in affiliation with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, according to the bill.

“We hope the newly adopted national drivers ed standards will lead to safer driving practices among young drivers and we will see a decrease in motor vehicle crashes in the coming years," Northcutt said.

