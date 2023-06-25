Several neighborhoods, homes ‘damaged or destroyed' when tornado hits Central Indiana

Several neighborhoods and homes were either "damaged or destroyed" when a tornado ripped through multiple communities south of Indianapolis on Sunday, authorities said.

Video obtained by WTHR, the NBC affiliate in Indianapolis, showed roofs ripped off of homes, items hanging on power lines and shattered windows in Johnson County. A number of roads were closed as first responders worked to clean up the damage.

Information on any possible injuries or fatalities wasn't immediately available.

