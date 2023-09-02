Several Midwestern college football stadiums among Top 25 in country in recent ranking

A recent ranking of the 25 best college football stadiums in the country had several Midwestern spots on the list, including one crowned as America's finest place to watch a game on Saturdays in the fall.

Online sports outlet Stadium Talk released a list ranking the best college football stadiums in America, with the unique gameday atmosphere of each site considered in the ranking.

While the scenic backdrops of the West and raucous atmospheres of the South were well represented in the rankings, six stadiums from the Midwest made their way on to the list.

The following Midwestern stadiums made the cut on Stadium Talk's top 25:

No. 19: Nile Kinnick Stadium, University of Iowa

No. 18: Camp Randall Stadium, University of Wisconsin

No. 11: Michigan Stadium, University of Michigan

No. 7: Memorial Stadium, University of Nebraska

No. 5: Ohio Stadium, Ohio State University

No. 1: Notre Dame Stadium, University of Notre Dame

While not in the Midwest, Penn State's Beaver Stadium came in at No. 3, leaving the region's top conference well-represented in the ranking.

The remaining schools made up the rest of the top 10:

No. 10: Bryant-Denny Stadium, University of Alabama

No. 9: Kyle Field, Texas A&M University

No. 8: Memorial Stadium, Clemson University

No. 6: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn University

No. 4: Sanford Stadium, University of Georgia

No. 2: Tiger Stadium, Louisiana State University

The full list of stadiums that made the cut can be found here.