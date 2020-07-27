Several Men Riding Divvy Bikes Carjack 82-Year-Old Man in Streeterville

In a brazen crime caught on camera early Sunday morning, a group of men riding Divvy bikes surrounded an elderly man's car in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood, pulled the driver out and stole his vehicle.

Video of the incident shows approximately 12 men on bikes circling the victim's car at around 10 a.m. Sunday on Grand Avenue just west of Columbus Drive.

As the group blocks the driver, an 82-year-old man, from leaving, one man opens the door and begins to pull the victim out by his arm.

As seen on surveillance video, the victim eventually steps out of the driver's seat as four men jump in the car. They throw bags out of the vehicle before speeding away.

People who live and work in the neighborhood told NBC 5 they were shocked that the carjackers were so bold to strike in the middle of the day.

“It definitely makes me scared to walk alone ever, especially at night," said Streeterville resident Katie Villano. "But that video happened in broad daylight which makes me even more worried for all of our safety.”

A woman who works at the nail salon across the scene of the carjacking says she can't believe such a crime happened in front of her business.

"I feel very bad for the world right now," she said. "The country we live in is unsafe."

No arrests had been made as of Monday evening.