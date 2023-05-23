Several Key Bears Players Absent From Voluntary Organized Team Activities

Several key Bears players absent from voluntary OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Tuesday, Jaylon Johnson, Nate Davis, Eddie Jackson and Darnell Mooney were absent from the Bears' voluntary organized team activities (OTAs).

"I’ll just share that this is a voluntary time for all the players," Matt Eberflus told the media on Tuesday. "Some players have certain things going on. It’s their right to be in here or not, but we’ll coach the guys that are. That’s really all I can say."

Without reading too deeply into the situation, there are plausible reasons for each player to miss OTAs. For starters, both Jackson and Mooney suffered season-ending injuries towards the end of last season.

Mooney broke his ankle and underwent tightrope surgery to repair the injury. He mentioned recently to The 33rd Team he'll be 100 percent ready to go by the start of the season.

One week after Mooney broke his ankle, Jackson suffered a Lisfranc injury that required surgery. He is expected to be fully healthy this offseason and at the start of next season.

"We just don’t have the answers right now," Eberflus said when asked about Mooney and Jackson's injuries. "They’re progressing. All I can say is that they’re progressing right along where they’re supposed to be and it’s all positive and we expect them back soon. When they’re back, they’re back. When the medical staff clears them, they’ll be cleared."

As far as Johnson, he, Mooney and Cole Kmet are all eligible for extensions from their rookie deals this offseason. Could this be a reason to explain their absences from OTAs?

Mooney, in the same interview from The 33rd Team, said he isn't rushing into negotiations. He spoke calmly and unfazed about the subject, giving reason to believe he's more focused on preparing for next season than his contract situation.

Johnson's feelings about the situation are unclear, but Eberflus doesn't believe it's worth reading into the tea leaves about his absence from OTAs.

"Yeah, I don’t see it that way," Eberflus said when asked if Johnson was absent because of his pending rookie contract extension.

At the end of the day, most players who skip OTAs remain absent to work with their personal trainers and focus on individual training. There isn't a reason to believe the Bears' absences have any different meaning yet.

“It’s voluntary. Each player can choose not to be here," Eberflus said.

