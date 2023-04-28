Near West Side

Several Injured After ‘Release of Chemical Agent' During ‘Disturbance' at Chicago Bulls College Prep

By NBC 5 Staff

Two adults were hospitalized and four others refused treatment after the "release of a chemical agent" during an altercation at Chicago Bulls College Prep in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood.

According to fire officials, a chemical agent was released during a disturbance at the school early Friday afternoon. Two adults, who are staff members, were taken to a local hospital in good condition.

It is unknown if the four individuals who refused treatment at the scene were students or staff members.

Students were released from school for the day. There is currently no further information.

