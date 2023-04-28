Several Injured After ‘Release of Chemical Agent' During ‘Disturbance' at Chicago Bulls College Prep

Two adults were hospitalized and four others refused treatment after the "release of a chemical agent" during an altercation at Chicago Bulls College Prep in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood.

According to fire officials, a chemical agent was released during a disturbance at the school early Friday afternoon. Two adults, who are staff members, were taken to a local hospital in good condition.

EMS plan one Chicago Bulls college prep. Two staff adult transports Green 4 refusals. Release of chemical agent during disturbance. Students released for the day CFD picking up 2040 Adams — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 28, 2023

It is unknown if the four individuals who refused treatment at the scene were students or staff members.

Students were released from school for the day. There is currently no further information.