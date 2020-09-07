Several in Critical Condition After 4 Shot, Including a Child

Four people are in critical condition Monday evening after four were shot, including one child, in Chicago's Canaryville neighborhood, officials say.

The Chicago Fire Department said four people were shot in the 4700 block of South Union LaborDay evening.

Chicago police said two children were among those shot but their conditions were not immediately known.

CFD officials, however, said three adults and one child were transported from the scene to area hospitals.

According to officials, three were taken to University of Chicago Hospital and one to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Check back for details on this developing story.