Back of the Yards

Several in Critical Condition After 4 Shot, Including a Child

Four people are in critical condition Monday evening after four were shot, including one child, in Chicago's Canaryville neighborhood, officials say.

The Chicago Fire Department said four people were shot in the 4700 block of South Union LaborDay evening.

Chicago police said two children were among those shot but their conditions were not immediately known.

Local

University of Wisconsin 1 hour ago

UW Madison Restricts Student Movement Amid Coronavirus Spike

Waukegan 1 hour ago

Waukegan Homicide Suspect Turns Himself In To Police

CFD officials, however, said three adults and one child were transported from the scene to area hospitals.

According to officials, three were taken to University of Chicago Hospital and one to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Check back for details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Back of the Yards
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us