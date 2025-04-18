Illinois

Several correctional officers hospitalized at NW Illinois prison

By NBC Chicago Staff

Barbed wire around prison
Getty Images

Several correctional officers at a northwest Illinois prison were hospitalized Wednesday after a possible exposure to an unknown substance, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred at Federal Correctional Institution, Thomson on Wednesday, with several employees at the facility reporting feeling unwell, which officials said was due to possible exposure to an unknown substance.

Some of the affected employees were transported to a local hospital, according to authorities.

According to Congressman Eric Sorenson (IL-17), the affected employees may have been exposed to the possible substance in the mail room.

It is unconfirmed that a substance was involved in the hospitalizations, and it's unknown what substance or substances may have been involved.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, all visits at the facility have been suspended until further notice.

There was no further information available.

