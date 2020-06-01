Several Chicago Post Offices Temporarily Suspend Service and Limit Delivery

Several Chicago post offices limited delivery Monday as a precaution following looting and destruction throughout the city in previous days, according to the United States Postal Service.

The following locations were affected by the move:

Englewood - 611 West 63rd St. - 60621

Henry McGee - 4601 South Cottage Grove Ave. - 60615/53

Ogden Park - 6559 South Ashland Ave. - 60636

Wicker Park -1419 W. Carroll Ave. - 60622/42

Two retail offices were also closed: the James E. Worsham Post Office, which is located at 7748 South Cottage Grove Ave. and the Finance Station K Post Office at 3933 West North Ave.

The Postal Service said in a statement that it will continue to review "the ongoing situation that is impacting communities."

"Under the advice of the Postal Inspection Service, these decisions are made to protect facilities and employees," the statement added. "USPS apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thank customers for their understanding at this time."

The USPS hasn't said if the service suspension and limited delivery will be extended.